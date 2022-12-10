Para canoe champion Charlotte Henshaw lands top Mansfield sports award

The former Paralympics swim star had already won the Barry Gibson Disability Sportsperson of the Year accolade at the glittering evening at Mansfield Civic Corner.

Now training hard for the 2023 season and ultimately the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Charlotte was unable to attend as she was away on a coaching course, but her mum and stepdad were there to represent her.

Charlotte has had another outstanding year. Her main achievements being crowned double ICF World Para Canoe Champion for the third time and winning the Gold medals in the VL3 200m –VA Category and the KL2 Kayak She also picked up the Gold at the European Championships in the VL3 Category-VA in Munich and the Silver in the KL2 Kayak at the same event.

Other candidates for the top award were Jenny Bryan, Owen Spiers, Mark Case, Kristian Watson, Callum Mills, Katie Buchanan and Luke Duffy.

Coach of the Year was won by Mansfield Harriers' Martin White, beating gymnastics coach Cloe Day to the title.

John Slater Volunteer of the Year went to Harriers' Alan Maddocks for his sterling work at Berry Hill Park, with Michelle Hall also nominated, while Junior Sportsperson of the Year was won by Sutton swimmer Thomas Swales, beating nominees Millie-May Batty, Jacob Nugent and Sam Hammond.

Junior Team of the Year went to Mansfield Harriers U15 boy’s unbeaten road and cross-country team, who enjoyed success at County, Regional and National level.

The Roger Copestake Mayor’s Special Achievement Award went to retiring swim coach to the stars Glenn Smith, while the Maurice Brackenbury Team of the Year Award was won by Sutton Swimming Club, seeing off challengers Mansfield Harriers' Senior Men.

Junior Disability Sportsperson of the Year went to figure skater Meg McFarlane.

The judges felt that in view of her not being able to enter in the last two years due to Covid restrictions, they decided to wind back one year, when Meg was 18 as it was such a strong nomination with her winning a world title. Junior Sports Leader of the Year went to Aaliyah Honeywood.

The Ian Bagshaw Memorial Award goes to a person within the swimming or cricket community in Mansfield considered by the judges to have made a significant contribution and gone above and beyond in their roles. Recipient was Clipstone cricketer and former Stags player Lee Wilson, who launched The Lashes Foundation in memory of his late daughter, Evie.

Club of the Year saw Mansfield Harriers pip 776 Gymnastics and Sutton Swimming Club.