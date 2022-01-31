Bronze medal winner Eddie Lowe with Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams, who made the presentations.

The athletes were met with a challenging course put on by Pat Carlan and his group of volunteers plus the added difficulty of Storm Malik causing havoc with the high winds across the whole park.

Racing in the U13 boy event Mansfield Harrier Eddie Lowe had a terrific run to place third and take the bronze medal.

Always in the top three Eddie ran an assured race throughout and can look forward to a successful career in the sport going forward.

In the same race Dan Adams placed 27th, Oliver McClemens 47th, Charlie Taylor 48th and Finlay Strawther 62nd, with the team narrowly missing medals as they placed fourth.

The U13 girls event almost provided a second medal for the club as Lily Mason was always in the leading pack and, in a fantastic race to the line, came home in second place.

However, the rules of competition state the athlete must keep the timing chip securely on the ankle to record a time and Lily lost her's during the run which meant she was disqualified from the race.

Obviously disappointed, she has another year in the age group and is already looking to make amends next year.

This result also impacted the team score as they placed fifth after strong runs from Maisy Slack 24th, Amelia Arbon 27th, Florence Kenny 51st, Olivia Shaw 54th, Grace Sinclair 67th and Phoebe Butler 68th.

The U15 and U17 boys saw strong individual runs with Eddie Holden having his best race to date as he placed fifth in the U15 boys and Jake Greenhalgh fifth in the U17 race. With both being at the bottom year of the age group, they will be looking to return and medal next year.

There were also great runs at U15 from Ed Sankey, 21st, and Will Sankey, 44th, plus at U17 Sam Wilkinson, 41st, and Harry Wilkinson, 53rd.

The U15 girls had solid team packing as they placed seventh overall with Isabel Westwood 48th, Zoe Spencer 52nd, Jemima Waller 52nd, Freya Longmead 64th and Ella Kennedy 73rd.

In the U17 age group Sophie Toyn was first club athlete back in 28th with Elizabeth Sinclair 49th.

The senior ladies had another strong showing as they placed 12th team with Kirsty Huntington 53rd, Christina Dinescu 67th, Helen Jones 81st, Helen Pritchett 93rd, Jade Bacon 106th, Sharon Armitage 139th and evergreen Maddy Collinge 159th, which was also good enough for Vet 70 silver in the incorporated Midlands Masters Championships.

Jordan Boam had a fine run in the men’s race, placing 72nd to be first Mansfield athlete in with Richie Talbot 107th, James Mee 127th, Neil Kennedy 153rd, Andy Wetherill 158th, Fraser Bain 225th and Neil Halstead 238th.