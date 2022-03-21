On-form Sherwood Colliery make it five wins in a row after beating Bottesford Town

Gaz Curtis scored Sherwood Colliery's first two goals.

A superb opening 45 minutes took the game completely away from the home team that struggled to contain a lively Sherwood midfield and attack.

The Wood were settled by an early goal when Gareth Curtis fired home off the underside of the crossbar.

It took eight minutes for Bottesford to respond, a corner kick from the right headed toward goal but Joe McCormack made a comfortable save.

Sherwood responded immediately, a surging run by Ewan Robson found Ingram who cut in from the right and shot left footed, the effort blocked.

Will Norcross got on the ball and drove into the box but was halted before he could get his pass or a shot away.

The Wood were well on top, with Lewis Belgrave prominent and Curtis full of energy, Bottesford were struggling to get any foothold in the game. On 18 minutes Ewan Robson hit a long-range effort just over the crossbar as the visitors searched for a second goal.

It duly arrived a minute later, Jamie York won the ball on The Sherwood right on half-way, Belgrave worked the ball to Lewis Weaver on the left, his pace exposed the home defence before shooting across goal, his effort was parried by Jordan Quibell only for Curtis to arrive to score from close range. From the restart, Bottesford had a half chance as some hesitancy in the Sherwood backline caused confusion but the danger passed.

On 27 minutes the game was effectively sealed, Jobe Shaw delivering a superb ball from the right that was met on the volley by Lewis Belgrave, his effort was unstoppable and flew into the roof of the net for 3-0.

A fourth goal almost came four minutes later, Norcross having an effort stopped by the goalkeeper, Curtis nearly scoring from the rebound, his effort saved.

The Wood made two changes at half time with Wiesztort and West introduced. The half started quite scrappily with the visitors appearing happy to sit on the 3-goal advantage.

In all honesty the game drifted and would not live long in the memory with neither side really creating any further chances.

The referee caused some concern after Brad Newby was caught with a high boot to the face, allowing the game to continue as Newby was prone on the ground clearly in some pain.

The tactic of containment was understandable and the opportunity to rest players ahead of yet another busy week made good sense as the clock ticked down.

Into the last minute of the game and The Wood did find some quality, Belgrave delivering a diagonal ball to Ingram on the right, Ingram crossing the ball to the back post, West heading the ball into Curtis who in turn laid the ball into Hardwick, his effort deflected wide for a corner kick.