Beth Tweddle and happy pupil - new gymnastics centre for children opening in Mansfield.

The new centre on Portland Retail Park, next to Rebecca Adlington’s recently opened swim! Mansfield pool, will welcome all abilities and have classes available from ages 0+, meaning babies making their first tumbles will be as welcome as teenagers perfecting their skills.

With a wealth of benefits, from keeping their heart fit and healthy, to strengthening the mind and improving mental health, gymnastics is renowned as a great sport to help children grow - no matter their age or ability.

Three in 10 young people were reported being less physically active than usual over lockdown, making this the perfect time to introduce children to a new sport like gymnastics.

Olympics star Beth Tweddle poses with her MBE.

Tweddle, Britain’s most successful female gymnast, with three world titles and an Olympic bronze medal from London 2012, is passionate about giving all children the opportunity to get involved in gymnastics and develop talent in the local area.

She said: “I’m really excited to be able to open this new gymnastics centre in Mansfield.

“The town has such a great history of sport and I wanted to make sure gymnastics had its place in the roster.

“Children across the country have spent the last two years in lockdown, or with reduced opportunities to practice sports.

Beth Tweddle on the uneven bars in the London Olympics.

"At times they were unable to see their friends and get moving, so it’s more important than ever for us to get them involved.”

She continued: “I truly believe there is a sport for every child - they just need the right opportunity to find it.

"Gymnastics is an excellent activity to be involved in, but one of the main barriers is often the lack of available, suitable facilities.

“That’s why we’ve designed this bespoke facility, completely dedicated to gymnastics development for all, at grassroots level.

Beth Tweddle competes at the Tokyo World Championships.

“As well as the physical benefits of the sport, gymnastics also helps children with their cognitive skills, social skills and dedication, which can help them in later life.

“It provides opportunities for children to be creative, stimulate their imaginations through sport and recognise their unique role within a team, most importantly it’s fun and can help children feel happier and more confident.”

The parent and baby classes start from 0–24 months, helping children, children develop key physical movement and social skills while parents spend quality time with their little ones and other parents.

Children can progress to the Beth Tweddle Gym Stars programme for two to seven-year-olds to learn fundamental movements, have fun, make new friends and achieve badges and certificates.

Budding gymnasts from 8+ years can join the Beth Tweddle Academy, where they will learn skills such as determination, teamwork and perseverance.

The two hour long sessions are run by qualified coaches.