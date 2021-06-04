Ollie Hynd backs scheme to find new generation of stars

The Kirkby star is backing the ‘From Home 2 The Games’ campaign, which was launched on Thursday at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The campaign marks the first time that UK Sport and the English Institute of Sport (EIS) are working together with Team GB, ParalympicsGB and 19 Olympic and Paralympic sports in the search for the athletes of the future.

Said Hynd: “I think it’s really important to try as many sports as you can - you don’t know where your passions lie and what you might be good at.

"This is a great way to connect the next generation with the Olympics and Paralympics. The more opportunities there are, the more chances there are to get involved in sport so I’d urge any young person to give it a try.”

From Home 2 The Games has been designed to engage and encourage young people from all communities in the UK to explore and try Olympic and Paralympic sports that they may never have thought about getting involved with before, and discover their untapped potential.

It is targeting 11-23-year-olds who are sporting or physically active to participate in Olympic sport and 15-34-year-olds with an impairment that makes them eligible to participate in Paralympic sport.