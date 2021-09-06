Ollerton's Chris Walker still in the mix for Ducati Tri-Options Cup

Chris Walker currently lies second in the Championship.

Walker, on the Team 4T2 racing Ducati, currently lies second in the Championship after not missing a place on the podium since the beginning of August at Donington Park and taking two second places at Cadwell Park two weeks ago.

Friday’s free practice saw Walker take 5th spot after a good session, 2.5 seconds off fastest on track and a speed of over 91mph.

The afternoon’s race one saw him line up on row 2 alongside CN Racing’s Craig Neve with current Championship leader Josh Day in front.

As the lights went out Walker shot off. By the end of lap one he was in fourth place and six laps later in third.

It was a race of changing places that saw the one time leader Rich Energy’s Dave Shoubridge forced to retire.

A thrilling battle for the final podium position took place between CN Racing’s Craig Neve who was all over Walker. It looked like Neve had cemented third place but on the last lap Neve crashed out handing the podium to Walker as he crossed the line.

After the race Walker said “I was obviously lucky with Shoubridge going out. Like I said on the line, you’ve got to be in it to win it and to be gifted a third was pretty special. Neve kept me on my toes throughout.

“It’s been tough here so I’m over the moon to have scraped a podium.”

Race two on Sunday morning was a different affair with bright sunshine meeting Walker lining up 5th on the grid.

Neve got the better of Walker which saw him have to settle with a 5th slot at the end of the 10 lap race but not for the want of trying.

With six races to go, next up is Silverstone this weekend (11-12 Sept).