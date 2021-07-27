Ollerton’s Chris Walker enjoys victory at Brands Hatch

Chris Walker on his way to victory. Pic by Paul Horton.

Old But Gold rider Walker (4T2 Racing) led for most of Sunday’s race after a wrong tyre choice saw championship leader Josh Day, who won Saturday’s race, go backwards.

Walker started race two from the second row and as the lights went out he flew into number one slot outpacing all he left behind.

Walker had taken fifth place in Saturday’s race after having a great qualifying session“The young guys at the front are going real quick and you’ve got to use opportunities like this to use your experience to get on the podium,” he said.

"I never expected to win it, I genuinely have to admit that. It was a mega race, I got through to the front and went at a pace I was semi comfortable going.