Ollerton’s Chris Walker claims a podium in Oulton Park thriller

Chris Walker picked up a battling third place. Pic by Image by David Goose.

The 49 year old ‘old but gold’ racer took his two wheel super machine to another podium putting him second in the 2021 Championship.

He was consistent throughout the weekend which saw him on Friday 1.2secs off taking P1 from Josh Day to settle with fourth place in free practice.

He remained in fourth spot in qualifying, topping speeds over 95.36mph.

Saturday’s race one saw Walker fourth on the grid, knowing he faced a tough race ahead.

As the lights went out Walker had a great start, shooting straight into second place.

But by lap 5 the pressure was on as he dropped into fourth.

A lap later he was back into third spot. By lap 11 he dropped back further to fifth place.

In the closing stages Walker had to ride to survive. He pulled out every stop which saw him take the flag and cross the line in third place.

Another second row place for race 2 welcomed Walker for Sunday’s race in dry bright sunshine at the 2.6 mile long Cheshire circuit.

By the end of lap 1 Walker was in third place and by lap 5 back into fourth after being taken by Craig Neve.

The race ended prematurely on lap 7 after being red flagged after Foley crashed out, seeing Walker settle for fourth spot.