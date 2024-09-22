Nottinghamshire CCC have handed pro deals to three academy graduates.

Academy graduates Travis Holland, Sam Seecharan and Tom Giles have signed their first professional contracts at Nottinghamshire.

The two-year deals keep the trio at Trent Bridge until the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Their commitment follows a successful season for Academy products at Notts, with Freddie McCann and Farhan Ahmed both making First-Class debuts in recent weeks, while Sammy King and Ben Martindale both featured in the Vitality Blast for the first time earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These contracts represent a chance for Travis, Sam and Tom to learn and grow by being in a professional environment full-time,” Head Coach, Peter Moores, said.

“For the duration of their time in the Academy, all three have shown that they have high ceilings of potential, and have embraced the responsibility of being senior players in that set-up.

“In Second XI cricket, they have all shown glimpses of their ability and, most importantly, a good attitude to development.

“Their challenge is now to continue that progression and embrace the new opportunities that they’ll be presented with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the last six months, they have seen players who they know and have played with progress into the first team. They now know that it is an achievable ambition for them, which is a great incentive.

“We have to pay tribute to Matt Wood [Elite Pathway Manager] and his team for the work they have done in getting the lads to this level.

“Over half of our squad is made up of players who have come through our own Academy, which shows the work being done at the club to nurture talent.”

West Bridgfordians all-rounder Holland has scored nearly 4,000 runs in four years of Notts U18s cricket, averaging 43.69 with the bat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has taken 32 wickets in that time, and was selected for a Young Lions Invitational XI earlier this season.

“My aim is to keep getting better,” he said.

“I know this winter could be big for me, and it would be great to push as hard as I can to get first team cricket over the next few years.

“I owe a lot to the coaches, in particular Picky [Andy Pick] who has been by my side for a long time.

“I have enjoyed being with the Academy and being more involved in the tactics as I’ve become a more senior player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The challenge is to kick on again, and I am excited to do what I can to improve.

Seecharan - who moved to Tonbridge School at the age of 14 - has previously captained the Academy.

He scored a century in a Second XI red-ball fixture against Durham earlier this season, having scored double-hundreds for the U18s in both 2022 and 2023.

“I’ve been at Notts a long time, striving to play professional cricket, so to get this deal is a massive reward - I feel proud,” Seecharan said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s exciting to get it alongside other Academy lads. I’ve been playing with Travis for seven or eight years and we have been pushing each other for this moment.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more from Notts - they have been brilliant to me through the age-groups and Academy, with Woody traveling to Tonbridge over the last few years to support me and my development.

“I’ve really enjoyed the time I’ve spent in and around the squad already. I’ve tried to just learn as much as I can and soak it up, which is what I hope to do over the winter and moving forwards.”

Giles transferred to Notts’ Academy in 2021 having gone through the age groups with Lincolnshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has taken 62 wickets in four years, as well as featuring regularly with the Second XI and England representative sides.

“I’ve got a slightly different background coming into the Academy, but it has been special coming into a club of this size and getting the opportunities I have,” he said.

“The support I have received for all aspects of my game has been incredible, and I’ve been able to develop my game to get to where I am now - representing England U19s and playing second XI cricket on a consistent basis.

“A professional contract is something I’ve been wanting and working towards for as long as I can remember, so to get that offer is amazing.

“I’m excited to get back training through the winter to kick on again and hopefully contribute positively to the club through performances in the next couple of years.”