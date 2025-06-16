Notts end run of Blast defeats with brilliant win at Edgbaston

Tom Moores scores 74 not out (33) as Notts chased down a big total to beat Warwickshire.

Notts Outlaws ended a run of three successive Vitality Blast defeats with a scintillating six-wicket victory at Edgbaston.

The Bears piled up 206 for seven, with Tom Latham striking 69 (39 balls) and Dan Mousley 53 (40) before a spectacular late barrage from Moeen Ali and Ed Barnard brought 57 in 20 balls. Liam Patterson-White took three for 37.

But the Outlaws, who chased down 226 to beat the Bears at Trent Bridge a month ago, powered to 212 for seven, clinching victory when Tom Moores hit the last ball of the match for six. Moores finished on 74 not out (33) after Lyndon James struck a vital 50 (40) and Daniel Sams 16 not out from six balls, including two sixes in a final over from which they needed 16.

The Outlaws chose to field and started solidly. They removed Alex Davies, bowled by Farhan Ahmed through an attempted cut in the second over, and restricted the home side to 37 for one in the powerplay.

Latham and Mousley then sped through the gears, however, in a partnership of 116 in 70 balls. Mousley reverse-lapped, swept and straight-drove Ahmed for sixes while Latham reached his half-century, from 29 balls, by pulling a short ball from Calvin Harrison into the crowd.

Latham’s demise, when he skied Patterson-White to square leg in pursuit of his fifth six, sparked a wobble of four wickets for 22 runs in nine balls. Patterson-White removed Sam Hain, lbw, and George Garton, caught at long on, and Mousley, his tenth T20 half-century banked, slapped Dillon Pennington to extra cover.

It was a spirited fightback from The Outlaws but they then ran into a late storm of sixes and fours from Moeen (34, 12) and Barnard (23 not out, 8) which lifted the total over 200.

Joe Clarke dominated the start of The Outlaws’ reply, hitting 30 (18 balls) of the first 34 but then missed a Mousley full toss and was lbw. The spinner struck again with his seventh ball which Jack Haynes was lbw to one that pitched on his boot.

A third lbw decision terminated Freddie McCann’s counter attack (32,17) when he missed a reverse-sweep at Moeen. James, starved of the strike early on, and Moores hit freely to keep the Outlaws in contention, with 60 needed from the last five overs, but the first of those overs, from the excellent Barnard, cost just five runs.

Moores lifted Hasan Ali mightily over extra cover for six and followed up with four to reach a 24-ball half-century. James followed to his half-century (39 balls) but was run out by quick-thinking Hasan Ali to leave the Outlaws needing 16 from the last over, from Barnard.

Sams lifted the first and fifth balls for six leaving the scores level with one ball left – and Moores thumped that one over long off for another six to complete a remarkable Outlaws double over the Bears.