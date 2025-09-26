Notts celebrate a first County Championship in 16 seasons

Haseeb Hameed celebrates his century against Warwickshire in today's crucial match against Warwickshire at Trent Bridge. Picture credit: Jack Bird.

Led impressively from the front by captain Haseeb Hameed’s fourth century of the season, Nottinghamshire clinched the 2025 Rothesay County Championship on day two of the final round of fixtures, the Division One leaders putting themselves out of reach of defending champions Surrey as they totalled 374 in reply to Warwickshire’s 258.

Needing just two more points at the start of play to deny Surrey a fourth consecutive title, Nottinghamshire achieved that goal at six minutes before five o’clock as Kyle Verreynne, their South Africa international wicketkeeper, pulled seamer Nathan Gilchrist high over the deep midwicket boundary for six, taking their first-innings total past 300 to secure a second batting bonus point.

Verreynne, who also hit the winning runs as South Africa beat Australia at Lord’s to be crowned World Test champions in June, raised both arms in the air before embracing batting partner Liam Patterson-White as a Trent Bridge crowd that had grown considerably since lunch rose to their feet.

He went on to make 83, with Patterson-White hitting 70 as the two shared a decisive seventh-wicket partnership of 119. Ethan Bamber, Ed Barnard and Gilchrist took three wickets each but at seven for three in their second innings, trailing by 109 runs, Warwickshire, who had their sights on overtaking Somerset to take third place in the table, are in deep trouble.

Hameed said: “I don't think it's quite sunk in just yet, but just seeing the emotions in the dressing room right now, and the joy in everyone involved, it makes it super special.

“What has made me really proud is the number of different contributors that we've had over the course of the season. It felt like every single time, this last month in particular, that a job has needed to be done, someone has stuck their hand up and done it.

“It was a really disappointing season last year, but I think there was an acceptance that we lost a lot of big players and there was a natural transition, with having two new leaders at the club in myself and Joe Clarke. We knew that we'd be better off for it this season.

“With the quality of players that we've got in the group, both Pete and I were really confident that if we produced the cricket that we wanted to play and did that for long periods of time, we'd give ourselves a good chance of achieving something special and that's exactly what's happened.

“Myself as captain, one of the things I learned in my first season in the job last year is that until you take the captaincy on, it's quite hard to know exactly what it entails. I probably needed that year of experience of just doing it to know exactly how the job goes and also how I want to be as a leader.

“Obviously, working with Peter Moores has been a huge help. The experience that he has, the knowledge of the game and just everything around it really - you almost feel like you're learning something every single day.

“And I just feel really happy and grateful that I've been able to marry the two things together, captaincy and batting. I guess that's one of the first things that I learnt that I had to compartmentalise and separate the two. “So when I was out there batting, it was me the batsman I was focussing on, leaving the worrying about the captaincy for other times.”

It is Nottinghamshire’s seventh County Championship in all and their first since 2010, one that was effectively won a week ago when victory over Surrey at the Kia Oval made them short-priced favourites to take the crown.

Head coach Peter Moores, for many years the only coach to win the title with two counties until Mark Robinson, twice a winner with Sussex, equalled the feat in 2021 with Warwickshire, now stands alone in winning championships with three counties, having previously done so with Sussex and Lancashire.

Moores added: “It’s special for lots of reasons. I think back to 2019 and 2020 when we didn’t win a game for something like 1,043 days and we were copping a lot of stick. It’s special too that of the players on the field tonight, there's not one person who's won a championship before. And you just think of all the little moments that you got over the line and won a game.

“And there’s the way the captain played, all season really, the way he has led the team. It seemed really fitting that he got a hundred today.

“It was his first year as captain last year, he was new to it, but he's gone away and he's thought about it and what he's brought back this year is that he's realised the job is more than captain on the field, it's captain off it. It's the way he has made connections with the players, he's done that brilliantly, found time for people and I think that's made a big difference for the way the lads have been with each other.

“It's been a real squad effort by everybody. The players take the credit, but I also give a lot of credit to the coaches off the staff because it's been a squad effort off the field as well.

“I think always when you win a title, it always seems to come from nowhere, in some way. Last year, we didn't seem to get anything our way. If we got in a good position, it seemed to rain. We got injuries to bowlers.

“This year, maybe things started to fit together. But I think when you win a championship, each time, I don't think you know it's going to be your year. But that’s what makes sport brilliant."