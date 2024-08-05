Notts boost hopes of reaching One-Day Cup quarter-finals

Ben Slater hit nine sixes and 12 fours in a brilliant List A best 164 off 119 balls

Ben Slater took full advantage of Guildford’s short square boundaries to hit nine sixes and 12 fours in a brilliant List A best 164 off 119 balls as Notts Outlaws, who totalled 378 for six, overpowered Surrey by 107 runs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Rob Lord, a 23-year-old pacer making only his second senior appearance, was Notts’ star with the ball in front of a sell-out crowd of more than 2,000 at Woodbridge Road, impressing hugely with five for 45 as Surrey were bowled out for 271 in reply.

Lord said: “The main thing from today was that we carried out everything we spoke about before the game. It was great to be able to execute those plans perfectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ben batted brilliantly for his 164 to set us up with a big score, well supported by Jack Haynes, and then everyone did their bit when we bowled. We were also good in the field and so you couldn’t really ask for anything more.

“It is massive for me to get those wickets and so good when the catch was held to get the five-for. It’s also a bit of a relief actually because I was nervous this morning and I think my first over reflected that.

“But I soon settled into it and just tried to hit the right length and bowl with good pace. Of course getting wickets helps, as does having Luke Fletcher out there at mid on or mid off so I can talk to him during overs.”

Surrey’s Conor McKerr said: “I’m happy with the way I batted but, as a team, we didn’t bowl as well as we would have liked and neither did we bat well enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When a team scores almost 380 against you then you need everything to go right if you are going to have a chance of chasing it down. They probably got at least 40 runs too many, and with the bat we were around 60 short of par in those conditions. So that’s the difference today - 100 or so runs in the end.”

The Outlaws’ third win in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup’s Group B boosts their hopes of reaching the 50-over competition’s later stages, while for Surrey it was a fifth defeat in five matches.

Only Dom Sibley, following up his 149 against Warwickshire two days’ previously with 72 off 81 balls, threatened with the bat for Surrey as Lord spearheaded an excellent Notts’ performance in the field.

Tailender Conor McKerr did have some late fun with three sixes and eight fours in a violent 36-ball 71 – the fast bowler’s highest score in any senior cricket – but by then it was just damage limitation for Surrey.