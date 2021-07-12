Nottinghamshire frustrated by the weather as day two abandoned without play at Durham

Day two of Notts v Derbyshire was abandoned with no play possible.

Overnight rain persisted into the morning, and although there was brief respite which allowed the covers to be removed, the elements soon returned.

After a subsidence, a pitch inspection at 1.30pm offered hope, but the rain returned once again in the afternoon before play was eventually called off for the day at 3.55pm.

Nottinghamshire will resume their first innings on 312 for nine on the morning of day three, having already secured three batting bonus points. Durham are also sitting on three bonus points after taking nine wickets.