Nottingham Racecourse slash prices on most 2025 races to just £9

Prices have been cut for races at Nottingham Racecourse.

Nottingham Racecourse is redefining affordability with the launch of £9 tickets for the majority of its 2025 fixtures, a bold move aimed at making the sport more accessible than ever.

Under its ‘Affordable Racing for All’ initiative, the racecourse has halved its general admission price from £18 to just £9 for all but three of its scheduled 21 fixtures this year.

This significant pricing shift is designed to attract larger crowds, offering both seasoned racing fans and newcomers an unbeatable opportunity to experience the excitement of live racing at a fraction of the usual cost.

While the track’s ever-popular Ladies’ Day on Saturday 10th May remains exempt from the scheme, the reduction ensures that top-class racing remains within reach for all. This begins with the track’s Season Opener on Wednesday 9th April, which features the Listed Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes.

There is always the chance of witnessing a star of the future in action at Nottingham Racecourse. Mishriff, who landed the hugely valuable Saudi Cup at Riyadh in 2021, recorded his first victory at Nottingham in 2019. More recently, the 2022 Derby winner Desert Crown won on his only two-year-old outing at Nottingham.

Rachel Squires, General Manager of Nottingham Racecourse, said: "As a sports venue operating in a city which has so much choice in terms of leisure activities, we constantly review our pricing and the racegoer experience.

“We are delighted to be offering £9 tickets for the majority of our racedays in 2025, which represents fantastic value and will hopefully encourage existing racegoers and newcomers to the sport and Nottingham Racecourse.”