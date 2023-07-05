North Midlands quartet set to take on the world at taekwondo championships

Lewis Howarth, 14, from Kirkby, Rio Webster, 13, of Mansfield, Oliver Atkinson, 12, Sutton, and Ryan Howarth, 11, from Kirkby have all been selected.

The boys attend taekwondo groups run by AJ Ward in Mansfield and Warsop and train several times per week.

Roughly around 2,500 competitors will take part from over 25 nations from all around the world over three days competing in 16 rings.

Pictured from left: Lewis, Rio, Oliver and Ryan.

The boys were selected for their performance at the squad training sessions for their determination in sparring.

Usually only one junior is selected to represent the North Midlands, but their performances made it difficult to pick only one.

They have all been sponsored to enter the World Championships sparring, some of their schools are getting behind there sponsorship too to help out and sponsor the event further.

Quarrydale School have sponsored Oliver and will provide funding for him to be entered into the World Championships Patterns and Tag Team and also have put towards some of his kit.

A club spokesperson said: “They work so hard in their training sessions and this shows, to have been selected from 100s of juniors to represent the North Midlands is a massive achievement.

“AJ is so incredibly proud of all four of his students for their massive achievement and is helping the boys train incredibly hard ready for the World Championships.”

AJ Ward Schools of Taekwondo classes are held at Shirebrook Leisure Centre, Mansfield Rugby Club and Sutton Academy School.

