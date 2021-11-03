New winter membership offer at Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club

Mansfield LTC have new membership deals

Membership secretary Helen Riby has been amazed at how busy she’s been throughout the autumn and, with new winter membership rates coming in from 1 November, she’s readying herself for a further deluge of enquiries.

“Some of the interest is definitely down to the Emma Raducanu effect,” says Helen. “And, with Cam Norrie’s recent success at Indian Wells, interest among budding tennis champions looks set to continue.”

But it’s not just been the junior membership that has grown, adult and family membership packages have continued to prove popular. Helen continues: “Some of that is no doubt down to the pandemic which, let’s not forget, is still with us. Tennis is a naturally socially distanced sport and all our courts are outdoors so ventilation isn’t a problem.

“We have also worked hard to keep our membership rates at a sensible level. Compared to gym membership, it’s a real bargain,” she suggests.

Winter season runs for six months from 1 November 2021 to 30 April 2022 with full adult membership just £65, junior membership starting at just £10 and family packages from £70.

November also sees the return of the club’s popular bonfire and firework display night on Sunday 7 November.