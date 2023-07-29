After a very difficult few weeks for the team they agreed to continue to race their Supersport machine and reached a short term agreement with Sam Munro.

Munro resides just north of Aberdeen and has been a friend of the team for many years.

He has competed in the Supersport class before but due to time and travel constraints decided to leave the paddock midway through the 2022 season.

Sam Munro - new addition to Binch Racing.

This new arrangement works for both parties. Munro will be racing on circuits he did not get to race last year and as a very experienced 600cc pilot he should give Binch valuable feedback and data for the future.

He made a successful debut for Binch at Brands Hatch with a sixth and an 11th from over 40 riders.

Munro's first race was in pouring rain, but he enjoys racing in the wet and fought through to as high as fourth from 13th on the grid before staying out of trouble and settling for an impressive sixth.

In better weather the next day, Sam Laffins started in pole and on lap nine of 11 was holding third before clipping the inside of the kerb as he tried to reel in Cam Dawson which brought his race to an abrupt end.