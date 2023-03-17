New Derbyshire boxing squad make debut in Bolsover
Derbyshire has a new amateur boxing squad and the newly-selected team saw action against Yorkshire on Sunday, March 11 at an event organised by Bolsover ABC.
Derbyshire’s squad included many of the region’s best young prospects, including Dylan Saleni, the current East Midlands champion from Chesterfield ABC and team captain Qasim Khan, an elite senior national boxing finalist and former regional champion.
The two county squads will be meeting again at a date yet to be announced.
Event organiser and one of Derbyshire’s coaches, Glyn Turner, said: “It was a great show with 16 even bouts which included boxers from Bolsover BC, Darley BC, Chesterfield ABC, South Derby BA, Ripley SOB, Trinity ABC, Buxton ABA, Total Boxing and Aldercar & Langley Mill ABC.
"All received Derbyshire vests to keep, sponsored by Affirm IT Services Limited. Well done to Yorkshire who won by eight bouts to five.”