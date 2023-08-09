The 14-year-old Ashfield School pupil qualified for two events at the British Championships and a further seven at the Nationals, representing the Nova Centurion county performance squad.

From nine races with a possible seven finals that could be made, two being events heat declared winner races, he made it to six finals, managed PBs in every event, and became National Champion in 100 Fly, 800 and 1500 Free) as well as winning bronze in 100 Free.

The Speedo British Swimming Summer Championships at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, was a week-long Championship that sees the best in the country compete against each other.

National triple title winner Thomas Swales.

It was swiftly followed by the Nationals, where the next tranche of swimmers ranking 25 to 40 per age group from the same qualifying window are invited to swim.

This season was not as straightforward as previous ones; with the retirement of one coach, then further comings and goings on that front, transitioning between squads and a few injuries to deal with. All that aside Thomas dealt with this to put in some sterling performances.

He started with the two events he qualified for at the British Summer Champs - 200 and 400 Free.

He swam a nervous first race in the 200 but hit a good PB, then went better still in the 400 with a new PB in the heats, qualifying for the final – not bad going as the 14 and 15 year age groups are combined.

The Nationals are a packed five days and he made a good start with a new PB in the 50 Free, one of the fastest qualifiers for the finals, before the curve ball of disqualification for a false start.

That could have thrown a spanner in the works for the whole week, but he responded well, qualifying fastest for the final in the 100 Fly with a new PB and the first-time sub-60 seconds.

This time the final passed without drama asThomas set a new PB and went sub-59 seconds to become National Champion.

Next came the 100 Free, qualifying for the final second fastest with a new PB.

In the 800 Free he was a heat declared winner, 17 seconds faster than his previous PB which was his qualifying time to become National Champion in his age category.

In the 100 Free final he set a new PB and took bronze with the earlier 800 having clearly taken a bit out of him.

A tough day four saw the 200 Fly and 1500 Free with only one other swimmer also doing both these events.

The 200 Fly heats saw Thomas qualify for the final with a new PB and in the 1500 Free another HDW. This saw Thomas post the third quickest time of all the males competing in this event, the eldest ones being six years his senior, in 16:49.10.

This was a monstrous 54 second PB and saw him crowned National Champion for the third time.

The 200 Fly final saw him throw every last ounce of energy he had into it.

With 55m to go he was leading but the earlier race started to take its toll and he finished fifth albeit with a new two second PB from his heat time.