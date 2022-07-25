Andrew Lawley entered the over-60s Mr Universe, the over-50s Mr Universe and the over-60 Mr Europe, winning all three to become Mr Universe and Mr Europe.
He has done over 100 shows since the late 80s and won many titles.
Angel's Gym owner Nigel Goundrey, who has also won many titles since the late 80s, entered the Mr Universe over-55s class and the Mr Europe over-55s class and won both classes, also making him Mr Universe and Mr Europe.
Andy Batty went in the short athletic class and the masters athletic class in the Mr universe coming second in both. He then went in the athletic class in the Mr Europe, taking second place again. He has been competing for six years and won Mr Derbyshire Athletic.