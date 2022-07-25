Andrew Lawley entered the over-60s Mr Universe, the over-50s Mr Universe and the over-60 Mr Europe, winning all three to become Mr Universe and Mr Europe.

He has done over 100 shows since the late 80s and won many titles.

Angel's Gym owner Nigel Goundrey, who has also won many titles since the late 80s, entered the Mr Universe over-55s class and the Mr Europe over-55s class and won both classes, also making him Mr Universe and Mr Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured, from the left, are Andy Lawley, Nigel Goundry and Andy Batty.