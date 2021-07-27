His encouragement comes after recent events at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre which saw Tom Dean take gold and Duncan Scott, silver, in the men's 200m freestyle.

Adam Peaty got a gold medal in in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke and Tom Daley and Matty Lee’s picked up golds in the Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform,

Mr Anderson sent his, and the nation’s ‘congratulations’, to the Olympians for their “sensational performances,” and gold medal successes saying he hoped it would inspire others.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Tom Dean of Team Great Britain celebrates winning gold in the Men's 200m Freestyle Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mr Anderson said "I will be continuing to cheer on the rest of Team GB as the action continues.

“We are fortunate in Ashfield to have fantastic clubs and I hope the excitement of the Olympics will provide the motivation for many residents to be #InspiredToTry any of the fantastic sports of swimming, para swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming or artistic swimming.”

He urged residents to seek out clubs by using Swim England’s club finding tool at discover.swimming.org/

Mr Anderson added: “We are known for producing champions in this area, Sam and Ollie Hynd are just two of our legends.

"Who knows, the next Adam Peaty, Ellie Simmonds or Alice Dearing could start their future Olympic journey in our pools!

“But even if we don’t unearth the next Olympic superstar, the joy and health benefits being part of a club can bring is more than worth it on its own.”