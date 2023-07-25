News you can trust since 1952
More silverware for Mansfield truck racer Mark Taylor at Nürburgring circuit

There was another exceptional weekend for Huthwaite's Taylors Trucksport Racing at Nürburgring in the Goodyear FIA European Truck Racing Championship, writes Paul Horton.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 10:04 BST
More success for Mark Taylor at Nürburgring - photo by Paul Horton.More success for Mark Taylor at Nürburgring - photo by Paul Horton.
More success for Mark Taylor at Nürburgring - photo by Paul Horton.

Driver Mark Taylor brought another trophy home from the ADAC Truck Grand Prix of Germany to add to five trophies from the previous round.

He left the circuit third in the Goodyear FIA ETRC Promoters Cup and 11th in the overall Championship.

Taylor said “The weekend was fantastic. The team worked tirelessly all weekend to keep me on track to gain more points in the Championship.

He added “We leave Nürburgring third in the Promoters Cup and another trophy for the cabinet from Race three. We are thrilled.”

It was a pinnacle in Taylor’s race career, competing on the world-famous track with over 130,000 spectators.

Race one saw Taylor qualify on row five and make a good start, battling to eighth.

On lap five Taylor locked up a front left brake taking him into the gravel, rejoining in 13th and finishing 12th.

A wet race two saw a spin on standing water take him back to 14th from 11th. Three laps later Taylor returned to 13th, but a beached truck caused a red flag and race declared completed.

Race Three saw Taylor on row five of the grid, placed to get a good start.

His pace was phenomenal and by lap three he was ninth.

Lap seven saw him crowded on the final corner, reminiscent to Slovakia-Ring, by Rodrigues anddown into 10th spot, losing out again. Taylor battled only to settle with a 10th place, but a well-earned third place podium in the Promoters Cup.

A steward’s enquiry into the Rodrigues incident saw Taylor upgraded to a well-deserved second in the Promoters Cup and ninth overall.

Sunday’s final race saw Taylor line up ninth on grid. Pressure in the first lap pushed him to 11th, but by lap three he was 10th. Taylor persevered and by lap six was ninth. Pipped at the post by Rodrigues he took fourth in the Promotors Cup and ninth overall. The team are third in the Goodyear FIA ETRC Promoter’s Cup with 137 points and 11th in the Driver’s Championship. They are fifth in the ETRC Teams Championship and return to action in the Czech Republic on 26th/ 27th August.

