More experience for Hillspeed’s rookie driver at a soaking Silverstone

Producing a strong showing in the event’s opening encounter on Saturday afternoon, particularly considering his lack of running there compared to his rivals, the 16-year-old delivered a good performance before heavy and persistent rain then created havoc with the Sunday schedule.

Round five was moved from its morning slot to mid-afternoon, where Kulkarni had to settle for a 21st place finish in very tricky conditions in the No.15 Hillspeed car, while the planned sixth round had to be delayed due to timetable congestion – hopefully to be rescheduled at a later date.

Hillspeed also provided key assistance throughout the weekend to privateer GB4 Championship racer Marcus Luzio who absolutely starred, scorching to a podium finish in the opening contest on Saturday before charging to a top 10 result in round five after being tagged on lap one – Luzio also delivering the fastest lap on his rise back through the order in the latter.

Aditya Kulkarni at Silverstone. Photo by JEP/DomGibbons.

Starting round four of the campaign 11th on the grid, after an unfortunate qualifying, it proved no barrier whatsoever to the 17-year-old who delivered a masterclass in overtaking to slice his way through the order.

By the end of lap one he was already inside the top six and just after mid-distance Luzio was with the podium battle. Passing for third on lap eight, the move capped a stunning drive.

Hillspeed Team Principal Richard Ollershaw said: “Adi had to work through some really difficult conditions this weekend with very little experience at Silverstone to benefit from.

“In total there were about three hours of testing for him before qualifying, whereas the majority of the others have all had at least six days of testing at Silverstone pre-season in GB3.

“That’s always going to put you at a disadvantage, but race one was very positive and he continues to make good steps with his driving and understanding of the GB3 car.

“We thoroughly enjoyed working with Marcus in GB4 and assisting his and his father’s privateer entry this weekend.

“His performances were exceptional and especially so in the first race with an absolutely fantastic drive to the podium.

“Hopefully we can continue and build the relationship going forward, Marcus is a very talented young driver with a huge amount of potential in single-seaters.”