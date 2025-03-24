Moores joins Flower's Trent Rockets coaching team for The Hundred campaign

Nottinghamshire's Head Coach Peter Moores will be part of Andy Flower's Trent Rockets coaching team during this summer's edition of The Hundred.

Flower returns for a fifth summer in charge of Trent Rockets' men having claimed The Hundred title in 2022.

He previously served as Moores' assistant with England between 2007 and 2009, before becoming England Lions' Head Coach when Moores took charge of the national side once more in 2014.

Nottinghamshire's Assistant Head Coach Paul Franks was announced in February as the Outlaws' head coach for this summer's Metro Bank One Day Cup.

"I've been fortunate enough to coach overseas a few times in the last few years, and each experience has given me fresh ideas to help move Notts forward," said Moores.

"I'm sure my first experience in The Hundred will be no different - I'm really excited to learn from some really high-quality players, to link up with Andy again, and to make a positive impact in my short time with Trent Rockets.

"It's always special to be part of a big occasion at Trent Bridge, whatever the format, so I'm looking forward to having that opportunity in Rockets colours in August.

"And while I'll always be available for the lads during the 50-over comp, I know Notts are in good hands with Franksie while I'm away."

Moores, a four-time trophy-winner during his eight years with Notts to date, was part of the coaching team which steered Deccan Gladiators to the T10 title in December.

He then went on to lead Melbourne Stars to the 2024/25 BBL knockout stages.

"One of the great things about the modern cricketing landscape is that you can work with, and learn from, a wide range of people across short-form competitions - and that applies to coaches as well as players," said Director of Cricket Mick Newell.

"Pete will benefit from coaching and competing against some of the world's best players and coaches - just as he has on his stints abroad - and he'll be able to bring ideas, energy and impetus back to Notts after the tournament concludes.

"Pete and Paul will both, I'm sure, be better coaches for their experiences in August, and that can only be beneficial to us as a club in the long run."