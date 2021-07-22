Molly Renshaw 'in a much better place' ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Molly Renshaw wants a podium place in Tokyo (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images for British Olympic Association)

Mansfield’s Renshaw, 25, who spent her formative years racing for Ripley Rascals, takes to the pool this weekend for what will be her second Olympic Games.

And after a successful World Championships just two months ago, she says she is hopeful of emulating her efforts in Rio 2016 where she reached the 200m breaststroke final.

She said: “I’m happier knowing that I’m in a better place now and it fills me with a lot of confidence going forward that I’ve had that experience of being at the Olympics and know what to expect from the Village environment.

"This year’s very different with the COVID aspect obviously but hopefully I can take things in my stride and focus on the swimming side of things.”

Renshaw goes into the Games off the back of two gold medals at the World Championships in Budapest in May, in the 200m breaststroke and 4x100m relay.

She added: “Budapest went really well. We didn’t really know how it would go as we’d been training so hard we were digging ourselves into a bit of a hole so it could have gone either way, but luckily it went really well.