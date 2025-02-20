Moises Henriques joins Notts Outlaws for the 2025 Vitality Blast

LAUNCESTON, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 05: Moises Henriques of the Blues bats during the ODC match between Tasmania Tigers and New South Wales Blues at UTAS Stadium, on February 05, 2025, in Launceston, Australia. (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images) : Experienced Australian Moises Henriques has joined Notts Outlaws for the 2025 Vitality Blast.

Experienced Australian Moises Henriques has joined Notts Outlaws for the 2025 Vitality Blast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experienced Australian Moises Henriques has joined Notts Outlaws for the 2025 Vitality Blast.

The Sydney Sixers captain boasts an impressive T20 record across 282 games in the format, having scored over 5,000 runs - including 26 fifties - and taken 119 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has twice led his domestic side to the Big Bash League title having made more appearances than anyone else in the competition, while only three players have scored more runs.

“I can’t wait to get over to Nottingham this season to play in the Blast,” Henriques said.

“Trent Bridge is an iconic cricket ground and I’m looking forward to playing in front of their amazing crowds.

“On a personal note, I’ve made some great friends over the years with both past players and staff from Notts and their values as people I’m sure represent their time there, which I can’t wait to experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Notts have had a lot of success over the last decade and I’ll be looking to add to that. The current squad looks extremely talented and young and hopefully with my experiences of T20 cricket around the world I can add a bit of value to the group both on and off the field.”

Henriques has appeared in nine editions of the Indian Premier League, winning the title with Sunrisers in 2016, having also won the T20 Champions League on two occasions and triumphed in the Big Bash with New South Wales.

His previous stint in the Blast came at Surrey, where he scored 272 runs in ten innings, while he has also earned 44 caps for his country.

He is the Outlaws’ second short-format overseas signing for 2025, with compatriot Daniel Sams also set to join for the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moises’s experience and quality as a player will add a huge amount to our squad, while he’ll be another leader in the group,” Peter Moores said.

“His reputation as a captain precedes him. He’ll provide great support for Joe as he continues to grow into that role.

“His ability to negotiate a run chase or set a score with the bat has been well proven over the years, providing experience and stability in a new look batting line up.

“Crucially he’s used to playing in a winning set up, which is exactly the mentality we’re looking to build as we move forward as a team.”