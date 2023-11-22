Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In reaching this incredible milestone, Turner has become the first British woman to ride 1,000 winners on the Flat.

Her impressive tally includes 22 International wins and two Group 1 wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turner joins a stellar list of jockeys to have reached the landmark including three-time Champion Jockeys Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore and Silvestre de Sousa.

History-making Hayley Turner hits 1,000 win milestone.

The 40-year-old who is also a regular guest presenter for ITV Racing has made her mark on racing over the past 20 years and been a superb role model for women in the sport.

It comes as no surprise that the female inspiration of horseracing adds another milestone on to the history board for women riders.

Turner has marked the first of many during her career as a jockey, being the first woman to win the Apprentice Title in 2005; the first woman to ride a winner in the Queen’s colours; and in 2008 she became the first woman to ride 100 winners in a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2011, she also became the first female to win a Group 1 [the highest level] race with Dream Ahead for trainer David Simcock in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket racecourse – then she added a second Group 1 win too her tally six weeks later when Margot Did trained by Micheal Bell sprung a surprise in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York racecourse.

Speaking on her incredible career milestone Turner said: “It has been an incredible journey to get to 1,000 winners.

“There have been lots of highs and a few lows, but I am thrilled to have reached the milestone. I can't thank everyone enough who has helped me so far.

“The support I have had from all trainers, owners and my valet Guy Jewell has been fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing to see the progression of woman riders since I began, and I feel proud that I have been part of that turning point. Long may it continue.”

Throughout her career Turner has been supported by trainers including Andrew Balding, David Simcock, Harry Eustace and Michael Bell.

Speaking on Turner’s career Bell said: “Hayley so deserves to reach this landmark. She has had a wonderful career with so many highlights that are too many to mention.

“I think she has been the female rider that set the standard for others to aspire to and has made it so much easier for the new women riders to get their careers going and they all owe her a huge debt. We had some great successes together and I am delighted for her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turner, who grew up near Nottingham racecourse has been a trailblazer for women in the sport, paving the way for the likes of Hollie Doyle, Nicola Currie and Saffie Osbourne. Her first ride came in 2000 at Southwell racecourse and her first winner arrived a couple of months later with Generate at Pontefract for trainer M J Polglase.

With the backing of her then boss, Michael Bell, Turner achieved 44 winners in the summer season of 2005 to tie for the Apprentice Jockeys’ title, sharing the honour with Saleem Golam.

Having ridden exactly 100 winners in 2008, her talent developed immensely, until unfortunately, she suffered and injury in 2009 which left her sidelined. During this time, she appeared on Channel 4 Racing as a guest pundit.

Turner suffered a broken ankle and three cracked vertebrae sustained in falls more than two months apart in 2013 but proved her resilient nature once and again and continued to ride winners once back in the saddle upon recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the 2015 season, Turner announced that she was retiring at the age of 32. However, she continued to act as role model for women in racing and following her retirement, she was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and continued to work as a presenter for At The Races and ITV Racing.