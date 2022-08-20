Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a region that stretches from Nottinghamshire in the North to Avon in the south, the competition is of an extremely high standard and to win a medal is a massive achievement.

In the U17 girls age group Serenity Joynt continues her fine summer taking gold in the Discus with 26.66m and a silver in the Shot as she launched it out to 12.16m.

Serenity remains in the age group next year and will be looking for these performances to be a springboard to further success in for her next year.

Matt Young and Amelia Arbon at the Midlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amelia Arbon had a busy weekend competing in the U15 category with the highlight being her silver medal in the Triple Jump leaping to 8.09m.

Another who has another year in the age group Amelia showed all round ability as she recorded 57.18 in the 300 Hurdles, 3.85m in the Long Jump and 2.44.79 over 800m.

Matthew Young arguably had his best competition of the year as he threw the Javelin out to a personal best of 49.05m in the U17 competition.

Matt is another at the bottom of the two year age group and he again will be looking for even bigger performances in 2023.

At his first competition at this level, another U17, Johar Ali, ran a superbly timed race in a big field over 800m to take a silver recording 2.03.42.

U15 Eddie Holden also took silver in the 800m, recording 2.05.20 in another high quality field.

Completing the line-up, Brandon Lee competed in the U17 Triple Jump, also taking a silver medal with a massive leap of 12.96m.

The Wednesday previous Mansfield athletes were in action at the Charnwood open which incorporated a British Milers Club regional event.

In a rare appearance over 800m Mansfield’s European Gold medal winner Luke Duffy showed he is great shape, recording 1.51.57 as he prepares for his final track race of the season at the Lappeenranta Games in Finland.

U15 Eddie Holden ran a superb personal best of 2.00.19 for the same distance a time that ranks him number two in the UK this year.

Paige Roadley recorded a personal best time of 2.21.67, which is over 10 seconds faster than her debut on the track one year ago, showing seniors can embark on a successful track career.

Meanwhile, Isabelle Burlington made a welcome return to racing as she recorded 2.29.67 and Sophie Toyn was another to record a personal best at the meeting with 2.31.47.

Sophie Peet continues to show great promise as the U13 recorded a 15cm best leap in the Long Jump as she recorded 3.70m and, showing her versatility as she also launched the Javelin to 13.69m.