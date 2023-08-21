Matthew Young has had a superb season crowning his year by becoming Midland U17 Champion at the Javelin with a massive throw of 52.23m.

England Schools international Serenity Joynt was impressive taking the U17 Discus championship with 35.40m.

The bronze medal went to Amelia Arbon in the U15 Triple Jump as she leaped to 8.95m and showed her fabulous versatility with sixth in the 1500, recording 5.27.45.

Matthew Young - Midlands U17 champion on the podium

In a tactical race Eddie Holden narrowly missed out on a medal recording 2.07.48 in the U17 800 with Emma Nowak placing seventh in the U15 girls 100 final, having recorded a superb 13.00 in her heat and in the 200 recorded 28.41. Completing the team, Florence Kenney went to the championship for experience as she has another year in the U15 age group and narrowly missing out on the final, recording 2.32.91 for fifth in her heat.

Three athletes made the midweek journey to race at the Trafford Open meeting in Manchester and came away with two personal and one season's best time.