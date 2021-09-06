Memory of Evie spurs Clipstone to title success

Joy for Clipstone after victory confirms the Bassetlaw Cricket League Championship title. Pics by Andy Sumner.

Clipstone wrapped up the Bassetlaw Cricket League Championship title at the weekend after a 128 run over Killamarsh.

They dedicated the victory to popular Evie, the 13 year-old daughter of player Lee Wilson who tragically passed away in July.

“Lee has been a big part of it all year and is a big part of the club, as are his family,” he said.

The Clipstone celebrations are in full swing.

“The whole club were rocked by the death and it is a massive achievement that he is still playing.

“It galvanised us and gave us a purpose and a reason to kick on. We are 13 games unbeaten and 13 is a special number for us.

“Lee is still a broken man, but the fact that he managed to get himself playing is testament to his strength and character.

“With the tragic circumstances that we had a few months ago and the pain the Wilson family have been through, it means a lot that Lee could be a part of the success.

Clipstone & Bilsthorpe beat Killamarsh by 128 runs to confirm the title.

“It is nice to get it in the bag wrapped up. It has been an emotional couple of months for the club and to bring some joy and smiles to a few faces is nice.

“It will be a special moment when we get to lift the trophy on Sept 18.”

Clipstone & Bilsthorpe will play in the new Notts Premier League II division after being refused entry to the top flight.

It is a challenge which Hundall can’t wait to face.

“We have been building for the last few years with the junior sections, but we are still not allowed into Division One,” he said.

“We are looking to build and strengthen the second team and the junior set up.

“We will always look to strengthen, but we are fortunate that we have such a good squad.

“We probably have one of the best squads in the league. Other clubs would not have coped with the injuries that we have had.

“We don't have any superstars, we have just stuck together. Everyone chips in and it's a massive team effort.