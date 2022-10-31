Medals glory for Mansfield Harriers at British Masters Cross Country Relays

The event incorporated the Midland Masters championships with the club picking up bronze medals in both the women and men’s age groups as all the athletes competed over one 3K loop.

The women were out first with the Masters 45 age group taking a superb bronze medal in the Midlands Championship and eighth nationally.

Bev Armstrong recorded 13.58 for the first leg, handing on to Jackie Massey who on a rare outing on grass ran 14.55 to keep the team in contention with Claire Croll running 14.32 on the anchor leg and overtaking her rival in the last 1k for the club to take the bronze.

W45 medal winners - from left: Bev Armstrong, Jackie Massey, and Claire Croll.

The Masters 55 team placed seventh overall and just missed Midland medals as Carol Fickling recorded 20.54, Maddy Collinge 19.04 and Tina Copcutt 20.10.

The 35 age group team was unfortunately incomplete due to a last minute injury to one of the team, however undeterred Sharon Armitage recorded 15.42 for leg one and Cristina Dinescu a rapid 12.26 for the second leg.

The Masters 45 men also took a superb bronze medal in the Midland event and 11th in the National event.

Consistency was the strength of the team as Dave Savage went out first running strongly to clock 11.33, handing on to Andy Wetherill who recorded 12.33, Andy Walker went out third and ran 12.02, Conrad Watson clocked 11.57 on leg four with Ben Mcclemens running a strong anchor leg to finish in 11.46.

The Masters 35 men ran strongly for seventh overall and narrowly missed a Midlands medal as they placed 4th in that event.

Chris Monk came home in 11.13, Gary Berzins 11,49, Dan Nugent 10.07, Matt Bottomore 11.22, and Kris Watson 10.03.

The Masters 55 team placed 13th with Terry Ashmore recording 13.41, Richard Holden 12.13, Mark Burr 14.43 and Steve Davies 20.05.

On the roads the ever popular Worksop Half Marathon took place last Sunday - an event that is largely run through the grounds of Clumber Park.

