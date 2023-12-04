Matthew Smart hits sensational form at Sheffield Northern Indoor Meeting

Mansfield Harriers members produced some scintillating performances at the Northern Athletics Indoor Meeting at the Sheffield EIS, writes Richard Massey.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England Schools International Matthew Smart was in sensational form and produced a 6.99 second PB for 60 metres to record the fastest time of the day and victory.

Sophie Peet also claimed a PB in the 60 with 8.99, also in the Shot 7.97 metres and leaped to 3.88 in the Long Jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Salmon recorded a new PB in both the 60 7.78 and 150 18.34 with Katie Biggs racing to a new best over 60 8.57 and recorded 21.43 over 150. Ethan Williams ran an impressive 7.54 for the 60 and 18.48 for 150 while Evan Williams recorded 9.12 for 60 and 3.55 metres for the Long Jump.

Matt Smart - sensational victory in Sheffield.

Speed coach Martin White also put in a terrific double with 8.09 for 60 and 18.83 for the 150.

Ed Sankey looked in great shape in the 2000 metres, recording a PB of 5.48.21 with new personal bests in the 1000 for Eddie Holden (2.29.15) and Beth Hamilton (3.09.88).

Freya Martin recorded a new best time over 600 metres in 1.59.24 and showing her versatility in leaping to 3.30 metres in the Long Jump and throwing 6.56 metres in the Shot. Completing the Mansfield team, Ben Lowe recorded a terrific new best in the 150 with 17.90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sherwood Christmas 10K saw Neil Kennedy confirm recent good form by taking a superb win, crossing the line in 38.33. John Kingswood also ran strongly to place eighth in 42.40.

At the Edwinstowe 10K Jamie Macintyre was the first Harrier home in 12th place as he completed the course in 38.16.

Pete Copcutt recorded 55.52 for 136th closely followed by Steve Davies with 151st in 57.42 and Tina Copcutt placed 259th in 71.35.

The only cross country action saw Libby Coleman and Ben Burnham make the long journey to Sefton Park, Liverpool, for the British Athletics Cross Challenge, which incorporated the official trial for the European Cross Country Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Racing against the best senior women in the UK, the U23 athlete completed the 8.1K course in 30.35 to place 79th out of close to 500 competitors and 27th U23 athlete.

Racing over 9.8K with the senior men Ben had a great run to record 35.12, which placed him 208th out of the 708 finishers.

The Doncaster City 10K sawan exceptionally strong field and over 2,500 athletes competing.

Wayne Lowe and Daisy Allsop both had terrific runs, coming away with new personal best times. Wayne was inspired to a superb new best of 38.06, which placed him 193rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by fellow Harrier Claire Watson, Daisy took apart her previous PB by a margin of over four minutes with a terrific 53.52 to place 1,336th with Claire recording 53.51 for 1,334th.