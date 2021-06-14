Massive game ahead as table-topping Cuckney face Cavaliers & Carrington

Nick Keast - took final Wollaton wicket in Saturday's victory.

Cavaliers surprisingly lost for a second game in a row last weekend, beaten by Radcliffe-on-Trent, while Cuckney were coasting to a comfortable six wicket win at Wollaton.

“It was another good win on Saturday,” said assistant captain Richard Bostock.

“It is always difficult to go to Wollaton, but the lads really did the job.

“They certainly put in a performance with the ball up front and then, even though we had a little wobble in the chase, we knocked it off pretty comfortably in the end to give us a nice eight points.”

Wollaton elected to bat but were all out for 126 in 33.4 overs, Sam Humphries top-scoring with 25 and David France claiming 4-31 from eight overs.

Cuckney started badly and were 45-4, but Codi Yusuf (44 not out) and Joseph Hayes (36 not out) saw them home with plenty to spare.

To then learn Cavaliers had lost again made Cuckney smiles even wider.

“We really try to only focus on ourselves as we know if we keep winning then we will be in the right sort of place come the end of the season,” said Bostock.

“But to see teams around you have lost it is a massive boost to us. We just have to concentrate on ourselves and keep going as we are.”

Cavaliers arrive 16 points adrift of Cuckney in fifth place.

“It is a massive game in the season – we've not come up against the Cavs yet this year,” said Bostock.

“It would put a real stamp on our position in the league if we can take the majority of points from that game at home on Saturday.

“It is a rare one for them to lose two in a row.

“But all teams throughout the season have a little wobble and, with us playing against them, we will try to extend their wobble for them and aim to put some daylight between us.”