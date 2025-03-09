Markham Vale racers relishing start of the new season

The new season is just weeks away for the Hillspeed racing team.

GB4 Championship partnered by the BRDC team Hillspeed is relishing the opening event of the 2025 season at Donington Park just four weeks from now, but first the Markham Vale squad is keen to fill its proposed three-car entry.

Having focused on the sister GB3 Championship for the past couple of years, this season marks a very welcome return to GB4 for the 2022 Team Vice-Champions where a push for race wins and the Drivers’ title is the aim from the outset.

With the introduction of the outgoing GB3 Championship car into GB4 for the new campaign, Hillspeed is certain to make full use of its race-winning experience with the revised and renamed MSV GB4-025, the team having claimed six victories in GB3 over the last three seasons.

Daniel Guinchard became the first confirmed driver for Hillspeed’s GB4 Championship return back in December, and the 18-year-old former Mercedes Junior, and British F4 race winner, will undoubtedly begin the season at the team’s home track Donington, on 5th/6th April, as one to watch.

With deals to fill its two remaining GB4 seats yet to be finalised, Hillspeed is keen to hear from drivers considering the perfect entry-level single-seater category in UK motorsport – not least with a fantastic team-mate in Guinchard to learn from and utilise as an outstanding benchmark.

The team’s renowned driver development and impressively enhanced headquarters, which have received significant investment over the past 12 months to provide new simulator and gym facilities, mean Hillspeed is perfectly placed to provide the best environment for young drivers to develop.

Furthermore, youngsters joining Hillspeed for the new GB4 Championship season will receive a fully-funded test in one of the squad’s 2025 GB3 cars at the end of the year – a superb opportunity for career minded racers.

Speaking of GB3, this month has certainly begun very impressively for Hillspeed during official GB3 testing, Freddie Slater set a new lap record on the first day of running at Snetterton 300 Circuit in Norfolk last week and wrapped-up the two day outing second overall and a mere 0.013 seconds shy of the quickest time. In the team’s second car, Gianmarco Pradel placed an impressive seventh fastest. Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed Team Principal, said: “It’s an exciting year in prospect for Hillspeed, being back in GB4 as well as continuing in GB3, and we’re determined to pick up where we left off in GB4 at the end 2022 when we became Team Vice-Champions and took the battle for the Drivers' title right down to the final weekend.

“Signing Dan [Guinchard] early has given us a great opportunity to fight at the front from the start, now we’re keen to hear from drivers we may not yet have spoken to for the two remaining seats. With Dan’s experience, and the team success we’ve enjoyed over the years in GB4, we’re offering a fantastic place for young drivers to race, accelerate their learning and develop strongly during the coming season.”

Drivers interested in one of the available drives in GB4 with former Vice-Champions Hillspeed are invited to contact team principal Richard Ollerenshaw on 07966 650400 or by email to [email protected]