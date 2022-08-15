Mark Taylor is chasing Donington Park truck success this weekend

Huthwaite-based Taylor’s Trucksport Racing Team are all ready to rumble into Donington Park Circuit this weekend for round five of the British Truck Racing Championship, writes Paul Horton.

By John Lomas
Monday, 15th August 2022, 10:15 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 10:15 am

Driver Mark Taylor, 35, can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of their Taylor’s Transport sponsored MAN TGX 12000 Super racing truck in front of local fans.

Last time out was at Thruxton in July for round four when they encountered mechanical issues in one race and damage in two more, forcing them to retire.

“The team have worked wonders on the truck back at the garage and it's looking good and ready to race this weekend,” said Taylor. “Let’s hope we end up on the podium for all our local fans.”

Mark Taylor in action. Picture by Paul Horton.

He hopes to bring home some silverware as last season his five races at Donington saw him take two podium spots and he never fell out of the top five all weekend. Taylor finished the season in fifth place in the championship.

