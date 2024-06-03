Marcus Luzio makes the step up with Markham Vale racing team Hillspeed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exciting single-seater talent Marcus Luzio will make the step-up to racing in the GB3 Championship partnered by the BRDC with multiple race winners Hillspeed, having agreed a surprise deal with the Markham Vale squad.

The 17-year-old, from Lichfield, has been a revelation over the course of the opening three race meetings of the GB4 Championship season where Richard Ollerenshaw’s Hillspeed team has been providing the privateer runner with key engineering expertise.

The deal will see Luzio join Aditya Kulkarni in Hillspeed’s GB3 line-up at Spa and also the remaining UK-based rounds at Silverstone GP Circuit, Donington Park GP Circuit and Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit.

Hard work is already underway behind the scenes to secure outside funding to enable Luzio to also race as team-mate to Kulkarni in the two other overseas GB3 events – the trips to the Hungaroring near Budapest in late June and the visit to Zandvoort in mid-July.

Marcus Luzio - making the step up with Markham Vale racing team Hillspeed.

Additionally, Hillspeed is hoping to make a further announcement in the not-too-distant future regarding a third car in GB3.

Luzio started his maiden season of single-seaters in GB4 at Oulton Park over Easter weekend with a very strong best result of eighth position. For the next event at Silverstone GP Circuit he enlisted the assistance of Hillspeed and the partnership immediately shone, Luzio scorching to a maiden GB4 podium with third in the opening race of the weekend – an incredible drive from 11th on the grid.

Hillspeed team prrincipal Richard Ollerenshaw said: “We are absolutely delighted to have completed this deal with Marcus and his father Gian to make the step-up with Hillspeed into GB3. “Marcus has shown tremendous ability and speed during the few races he has had in GB4, and since we began working with him at Silverstone we have been mightily impressed by his exceptional performances with so little single-seater experience.

“It’s certainly an ask for Marcus, making his GB3 debut at a track like Spa, but the test he did with us in the GB3 car recently was outstanding.

“The plan for the Luzio family was to use this year as a learning year, achieve the necessary signatures on the racing licence, and then look to move into GB3 in 2025. Things have obviously developed a little faster than that, we can’t wait for Spa!”

Luzio added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Hillspeed in GB3.

“I only stepped into a single-seater car for the first time eight weeks ago at Oulton Park, and the guys at Hillspeed were very helpful in my first privateer race.

“Despite having such limited experience as a driver, Hillspeed has managed to bring me on significantly.

“I was given the opportunity to test the GB3 car at Donington two weeks ago and it was an amazing experience. It was a fantastic test and driving that car made me realise I wanted to move up as quickly as I could.

“Although I know it is going to be extremely challenging racing against the experienced GB3 grid, I cannot wait.