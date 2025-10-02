Mansfield’s Victoria strikes gold in India

Victoria Levitt was in great form in India (Stock photo: Getty Images)

Victoria Levitt swapped groceries for gold with a stunning World Championship title on debut in New Delhi.

The Mansfield star, who works in Tesco back home, scorched to a scintillating T44 100m triumph as British teammate and fellow debutant Bebe Jackson bagged bronze.

Levitt stopped the clock in 13.22s to beat American Annie Carey to glory.

Levitt, who juggles her work at the retailer with another job in administration for a disability charity, will return home to the hectic pre-festive period but says Santa’s already been by delivering an unforgettable gold.

“I’m still shell-shocked – I can’t believe this is what I’ve walked away with,” she said.

“I just wanted to get out first, lead all the way through and then when I crossed the line and didn’t see anybody else, I was like: ‘does this mean I’m first?’

“Being world champion is probably the scariest thing I’ve ever heard – and probably will take some time to sink in.

“Working in Tesco is pretty eventful – I’ll be coming back for the pre-Christmas work and already been told I’m going to be very busy!

“I’m looking forward to that – this whole thing has been unbelievable.

“I would never ever position myself as an inspiration to others – I was always told to be my own inspiration.

“But the fact that someone can look at me and want to do that is mind-boggling, but also so humbling and so beautiful, and that’s just why I want to go out, get better and improve.

Levitt is one over 30 British athletes here in the Indian capital, with the team now sponsored by official finance partner Novuna.

And another was Jackson, who crossed the line in 13.63s to beat Australian Makayla Elcoate, just 14, to bronze.

Jackson, 19, said: “Everything’s been crazy – it’s been so mind-boggling.

“I’m happy to come away with a bronze medal.

“I was so nervous before – it was a really good, tough, race with Vicky.

“I was feeling in the shape to challenge – I’m a bit gutted with my time as I thought I was in better form than that.

“But I’m happy to come away with bronze – I can’t expect anything more.”

