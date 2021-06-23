Mansfield's Phil Hall makes history with FIA ERC Poland win

Phil Hall and Jon Armstrong celebrate victory in Poland. Photo Grégory Lenormand / DPPI

The pair were debuting in the M-Sport Poland built Ford Fiesta Rally3 in the series at ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

The 32-year-old RAF Motorsport High Performing Athlete from Nottinghamshire would dovetail his assault on the FIA Junior World Rally Championship with an outing in a new generation of four-wheel-drive rally car from the M-Sport factory in Krakow, contesting the ERC3 category at the grueling high-speed gravel event.

Hall skillfully ensured driver Armstrong could push the limits of the new machinery across the rough and sandy stages to secure his second category win of the year, adding to his maiden Junior World Rally Championship win in Croatia in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been a really tough rally in many ways so to come away from my European Rally Championship debut with a category win is a fantastic result,” said Hall.

“To give the Fiesta Rally3 its first win at this level makes that even more special and it proves that we can adapt quickly to new challenges and still be at the front fighting for wins.

"The ERC was a new experience for me but I really enjoyed the difficult nature of the stages and it really allowed me to push myself in the co-driver’s seat.

"It's not very often you can say you have led both a World Rally Championship and European Rally Championship category in one year so that victory was pretty special.

"Fighting at the front of both championships proves we are a great combination and I`d like to thank everyone who made the opportunity happen.

"The remainder of the season is looking very promising and I`m very much looking forward to seeing what the rest of the year holds.”

The Motorsport UK Team UK squad member has enjoyed a dream start to 2021 after an enforced break from competition for much of last year.

However, Hall would use that downtime to work hard towards a solid campaign this season and announced a new partnership with Northern Irish rallying returnee Armstrong.

A plan for a full assault on the Junior World Rally Championship would follow and the newly formed duo got their season off to the best possible start with a win at the opening round of the season.

With a two month gap between Junior WRC events, an opportunity arose to tackle the opening round of the FIA European Rally Championship and Hall would head to Poland for his debut in the popular series.

Hall adapted to the new surroundings quickly with the proof coming in the stage times for the duo – leading the ERC3 category after the opening day with four stage victories.