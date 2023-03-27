After a phenomenal run in the English Championships Jacob was selected to run in the mixed relay at the inter age group (year 10 and 11 ).

Although the distance of 1500m is far shorter in distance than what he prefers Jacob did himself and his country proud with a superb run on the opening leg to keep his country in contention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He came away with a silver medal as England placed a close second to a very strong Scotland team, a superb experience and a desire to compete for his country again.

Jacob Nugent in action for England at Liverpool.

The final cross country event of the season is the national year 7 and primary schools championship at Prestwold Hall.

Five Mansfield athletes competed and each one showed great potential for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the year 6 girls race Evie Clifton had a superb run, placing 15th in the massive field with Olivia Wright continuing to improve with every race as she placed 61st.

Charley Whysall competed in the year 7 race and confirmed her great form of the winter as she finished 19th.

Two year 7 boys competed in another high quality event with great performances from Teddy Macintyre who placed 48th and Harry Milnes 89th.

On the roads, Dan Bagley raced the Ashby 20 and goes into the Manchester Marathon in a few weeks in great shape, taking the win by five minutes in a terrific 1.47.36 with Chris Dale racing strongly placing 54th in 2.12.37

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Derby 10K is a popular local event with Mansfield athletes competing and all putting in excellent performances.

Alex Hampson featured at the sharp end of the race placing second in a time of 31.39 with U17 Eddie Holden running superbly for 28th in 36.04 on his debut at the event closely followed by Adam Wright in 29th with a time of 36.10.

Dave Savage has struggled recently with injury. However, another good run saw him place 73rd in 38.35 and Fraser Bain recorded a personal best time of 39.34, which is also his first time under 40 minutes.

Paige Roadley recorded a two minute PB of 41.42 for 8th lady, Jason Taylor was 210th in 45.16 and Claire Croll 7th V45 in 48.07.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making her debut for the club, Gemma Bacon put in a promising performance, placing 1,074 out of the 2,465 finishers in 55.07.

The fast-improving Charlie Taylor competed in the 3K and took the win in a pleasing time of 10.44.