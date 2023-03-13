Mansfield's Chris Shooter confirms his endurance quality in Rasselbock Backyard Ultra race

Held at Sherwood Pines, the event has a simple but brutal format - every runner starts a 4.19 mile lap on the hour, every hour, until only one runner is left to complete the final lap, the others having dropped out from fatigue.

This format ensures a compelling race and guarantees epic displays of endurance. Chris completed 31 laps in a cumulative time of 23 hr 24 min 50 secs to record a total distance of 129.17 miles, the equivalent of running from Mansfield to Cheltenham. He completed each lap in an average time of 45 minutes, giving him just 15 minutes every hour to eat and prepare for the next lap.

He burned over 30,000 calories during the event, fuelled by 12 cans of coke, rice puddings, Pringles, chips, whole-nut chocolate bars, bacon sandwiches, 14 mugs of coffee and a near endless supply of jam and peanut butter sandwiches. Chris is already planning his next event.

Chris Shooter in action at the Rasselbock Backyard Ultra race at Sherwood Pines.

Meanwhile, in a test of her cross country running and cyclo-cross biking skills, Evie Clifton competed in the XC Staunton Harold Duathlon event (1600m run/4km bike/600m run) to claim second place and confirm her position as one of the sports most talented rising stars.

Mansfield Triathlon Club is currently looking for new members. Adults train together in weekly swimming, running and cycling sessions organised by the club’s adult section coaches.

