Beech Academy will be making the trip from Mansfield to London on Thursday (27 June).

Beech Academy are hoping to reclaim their trophy from two years ago at the 2024 National Table Cricket Finals Day.

The Lord’s Taverners National Table Cricket competition sees disabled young people representing schools from across the country battle it out for what for some will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to play at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Finals Day.

Table cricket is an adapted version of the traditional game, played on a table tennis table, and is much more accessible to young people living with physical or learning disabilities, particularly wheelchair users, who may otherwise have limited opportunities to participate in sport.

This is the school's third consecutive year attending Finals Day, and after winning in 2022, the team of six are hoping to bounce back from the disappointment they faced last year.

Teacher Georgia Baker said: “We are hoping to have our trophy back. I’m not sure how we’re going to leave without it!

“Everyone is excited, but they’re also nervous because of last year’s result where we missed out on the final by a couple of runs - so there is anxiety going through the bloodstream at the minute.”

Much of the Lord’s Taverners work in cricket for young people with disabilities is made possible thanks to funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and awarded by the Postcode Active Trust, in addition to support from the ECB and Sport England.

“It’s amazing," she added. "The first year we went we were shown round the ground and got some great photos."