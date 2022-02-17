Zak Shelton in action - Picture by Colin Port (-www.colinportimages.co.uk).

And the ambitious 17-year-old is looking for sponsorship help to back his title bid, which starts on 16th April at Silverstone.

After a tough 2021, this year I'm working hard improving and preparing for this season,” he said.

“I was racing in Junior Supersport last year and it was a very difficult year with many mechanical DNFs and luck wasn’t on my side.

“This will be my fifth year racing. I’ve collected a championship at club level with Thundersport and I’m now looking to challenge for a title in BSB.

“I started riding Supermoto Pitbikes with a British Minibikes Club for a bit of fun with my dad and in my second year there I won my championship.

“That opened a load of doors for me to progress and here I am three years later.

“I’d like to get to the top of BSB and see what opportunities open up for me.

“Obviously I’m quite far away from that at the moment and it’s not easy at all. But with help from all my loyal sponsors and my dad it gets made possible which I’m so so grateful for.”

Zak added: “This year I’ll be racing in partnership with Synergy Racing

“I am also working with local companies Coral Spas and Ubox Warsop who are supporting me along the way.

“I'm currently finalising my leathers and bike liveries with the team, and I'm looking for any other companies that may want to jump in and help out.