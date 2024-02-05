Mansfield well represented at English Schools Cross Country Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the largest club representation for the race from within the County for the big event, which is being held on 16th March at Pontefract Racecourse.

After qualifying from District events the athletes were competing for the District at the Nottinghamshire Schools Cross Country Championships at Worksop College last Saturday to try to progress to Pontefract – and it proved a successful day for Mansfield.

The Championships are fiercely contested with eight selected to run in the year 8/9, 10/11 and 12/13 age groups for the County both boys and girls.

Jack Pares - impressive victory at Worksop.

The year 8/9 age group is particularly strong for Mansfield, and in the boys race an impressive display of front running saw Jack Pares take the win.

Always in the front pack, he pulled away on the last quarter of the race for a clear win.

Oliver McClemens ran impressively for fourth with Teddy Macintyre ninth and Dan Adams 10th, both missing out after brave runs with Xander Arbon 37th.

A phenomenal performance in the girls race had six Mansfield athletes qualify for the County team with the fast improving Maisy Slack second, Charley Whysall third, Lily Mason fourth, Isla Millns fifth, Emily Pares sixth and Myanie Westwood eighth.

Florence Kenney came in 18th, Olivia Shaw 20th and Freya Martin 27th.

Year 13 students Grace Manson and Jake Greenhalgh were looking for one last English Schools Cross Country championship and both put in superb performances to take the win in their respective races.

In the boys race Jake front ran to victory with Ed Sankey always having him in his sights as he placed second.

After an impressive front running performance from Grace, Martha Yanney claimed her first County place in fifth with Charlotte Alcock close behind in sixth.

Jude Ryan and Reece Carver are currently enjoying significant improvement and both had quality races in the Year 10/11 age group with Jude second and Reece fourth, Eddie Lowe also qualifying in seventh.

Charlie Taylor placed 13th, Luke Kirk 14th, Oliver Buglass 15th and Finlay Strawther 35th.

Amelia Arbon qualified comfortably in fifth place in the 10/11 girls race with new member Rebecca Butt narrowly missing out after a big run, finishing ninth and Izzy Westwood 15th.

The Year 7 and 5/6 age groups were non qualifying races this year, but still had big fields and quality competition.

In the year 7 girls race Evie Clifton continued her fine winter with a comfortable win.

The fast improving Olivia Wright chased her home for second place and Maisie Lowe placed 11th. In the boys race Mihnea Radu was always in the front pack, crossing the line in sixth with Will McClemens placing 20th.