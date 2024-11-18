Mansfield veteran boxing legend Steve Ward slams Jake Paul v Mike Tyson fight farce

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield's boxing legend Steve Ward – who became a world champion just before being forced to retire at 65 – has slammed last weekend's Jake Paul v Mike Tyson contest as a farce and warned fights like these will ruin the sport.

The once notorious world heavyweight champion Tyson, coming out of retirement at 58 for eight two-minute rounds with 27-year-old social media star Paul, was outclassed and embarrassed by a man in his 12th fight.

Ward first set the world record of oldest active boxer at the age of 55, twice breaking it himself, and felt Tyson had not trained hard enough for the contest – his first competitive fight in 19 years.

“It was absolutely terrible to watch – Tyson looked like an old man,” said Ward.

Jake Paul throws a left on Mike Tyson last weekend.

“Every time he went back to his corner at the end of rounds his shoulders were slumped – he looked more like 108 than 58.

“The TV cameras showed him in training and he looked very fast.

"But they were 20 second bursts and on the night he looked completely spent after a couple of rounds.

“I honestly don't think he had trained anywhere near enough as he should have done. When I was older than he is, I boxed for 12 three-minute rounds and I didn't get tired at all as I had trained enough to do 20 rounds. That's how he should have been.”

Steve Ward - Mansfield veteran boxing legend.

Ward said he would love to get into a ring with Paul, who made his name as a YouTuber.

“I think Jake Paul being a boxer is just rubbish,” he said. “I would love to fight that man, even now, and I would train to do 20 three-minute rounds, not the eight two-minute rounds they were doing.

“But I don't think I will ever get the chance to fight him.

“I went after John Fury after he kept annoying me. Talk Sport radio tried to get him for me, but he didn't want the fight. He would sooner talk a good fight and not fight a good fight, which is a shame.”

He added: “You are usually a Tyson fan or a Mohammed Ali fan – and I was always an Ali man. That was my era.

“But Mike Tyson was a great fighter and came up through the ranks when boxing needed someone quickly.

"He lifted the sport back up and to see what happened to him the other day was a travesty – it was terrible.

“It was a shame to see and I would imagine he has lost all his respect from the boxing community now. I wish he had said no to the fight and said he was retired and staying retired.”

The controversial bout was staged in front of 70,000 spectators in Texas and streamed on Netflix before an audience of millions.

In the end it was was scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favour of the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Ward believes boxing needs to stop staging the 'novelty fights' that are getting huge publicity if the sport is to retain its credibility.

“It's comical – it really is a joke. It is making a mockery of boxing and needs to be stopped,” he said.

“I have loved boxing since I was nine years old but I am now losing interest fast.

“Boxing was always looked at as the sport of gentlemen, now it's the sport of jokers – and it's not going to get any better.

“Now it's just all about the money whereas money used to come second. They don't care what happens.

“At one time you had to be acknowledged as an outstanding amateur before you turned professional.

“The promoters would see you box and then chase you.

“Now they have four or five fights and think they will be a pro overnight – it is a real mockery and shameful for the sport.

“If they don't sort it fast, boxing will start to lose its appeal right around the world.

“The only ones that seem interested are the sheikhs, who seem to want to take it all over in England and around the world – and it looks like they will pull it off.”

Paul eased off from knocking out his opponent, saying: "I wanted to give the fans a show but I didn't want to hurt someone that didn't need to be hurt.”

Bizarely, Tyson did not rule out fighting again. Asked if it was the last time he would be seen in a ring, he told Netflix: “I don't know. It depends on the situation. I don't think so.”

The former world heavyweight champion also said he was “absolutely happy" with his performance.

“I knew Paul was a good fighter,” Tyson added. “I didn't prove nothing to anyone, just myself. I'm not one of these guys who goes out to please the world, I'm just happy with what I can do.”

Ward's colourful life has been immortalised in print in his autobiography The Legend. He had to hang up his gloves when he reached the compulsory retirement age of 65 years, but bowed out as a world champion after seeing off Adrian Parlogea – a man 15 years his junior – to win the inaugural World Legends Boxing World Cruiserweight Championship at Mansfield Rugby Club – his first ever world title.