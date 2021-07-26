Mansfield Triathlon Club’s William Swindlehurst impresses on debut

Mansfield Tri Club member William Swindlehurst (12) made an impressive debut.

William completed the 1.2 mile race in just 41 min 38 secs an achievement made the more impressive given he is only 12 years old.

In a family double-bill William completed the race with his dad David (same time) who returned to competitive racing after several years’ lay-up.

Meanwhile, the club sent a seasoned team to the Castle Howard standard distance triathlon. The event consisted of a 1500m swim, 40km bike leg followed by an over-distance 10.5km run.

First home for the club was Andrew Parker, who finished in just 3 hrs and 11 min exactly.