Mansfield Triathlon Club's Hannah Shooter takes race win

Hannah Shooter on the way to first in age group at East Leake.

Shooter completed the 400m swim, 20km bike leg and 5km run leg in just 1 hour 7 min and 53 sec.

In the same race Stephen Fowkes took second in age group in 1 hour 20 min and 54 sec. Completing a strong turn out for the club Rachel Barton finished in just 1 hour 39 min and 36 sec.

Meanwhile, at the Darley Moor closed-circuit sprint duathlon Andrew Parker completed the 4.8km run, 18.3km and 2.4km run in an impressive 1 hour 8 min and 21 sec.

Conditions were cold, wet, and windy making the time all the more impressive.

The Alcock family was out in force at the AJ Bell World Triathlon Series of races at Roundhay in Leeds. In the Olympic distance age group qualifier Tony Alcock finished in 2 hours 19 min 1 sec.

The Olympic distance event entails a 1500m open-water swim, 36.2km cycle leg and a final 10km run.

In the sprint distance (750m swim, 18.9 km bike, 5km run) GB age group international Emily Alcock finished in 1 hour 47 min and 51 sec.

In the TriStar 3 race Charlotte Alcock completed the 300m swim, 5km bike and 2.5km run in 33 min 16 sec. Completing the family line up Robert Alcock competed in the TriStar 2 event (200m swim, 5km bike, 1.8km run) finishing in just 34 min 57 sec.