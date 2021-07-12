Mansfield Triathlon Club enjoy a competitive weekend
Mansfield triathlon Club’s Tony Alcock and Daniel Wilson were in action at the Outlaw Holkham half ironman distance race in Norfolk.
The pair took on the 1.2-mile swim in murky conditions, and the 56.7-mile bike in the heat before completing the challenge of the 13.3-mile run in the drizzle. Tony recorded a time of 5 hrs 36 mins for this iconic event with Daniel producing a very credible 6 hr 48 mins to top off an enjoyable weekend’s racing.
The club sent a small team to check out arrangements at one of the first post lockdown races at Derby. In the girls’ TS2 event Libby Cooper finished in 23 mins 55 secs with Grace Sinclair not far behind in 26 mins 43 secs. In the boys’ TS3 event William Swindlehurst completed the challenge in just 31 mins 13 secs.
Four junior athletes represented the club at Mallory Park motor racing circuit in Leicestershire. Robert Alcock and Libby Cooper competed in the TS2 races (200m swim, 6km bike, 1.2km run), recording times of 26 mins 55 secs and 28 mins 42 secs respectively.
In the TS3 event, comprising a 400m swim, 7.5km bike and 2.4km run, Charlotte Alcock finished in just 35 mins 32 secs. Representing the club in the youth race (500m swim, 10km bike, 3.6km run) Thomas Fletcher finished in 1 hr 15 mins 49 secs.