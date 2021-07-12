Mansfield Triathlon Club enjoy a competitive weekend

Daniel Wilson in transition between swim and run at Holkham

The pair took on the 1.2-mile swim in murky conditions, and the 56.7-mile bike in the heat before completing the challenge of the 13.3-mile run in the drizzle. Tony recorded a time of 5 hrs 36 mins for this iconic event with Daniel producing a very credible 6 hr 48 mins to top off an enjoyable weekend’s racing.

The club sent a small team to check out arrangements at one of the first post lockdown races at Derby. In the girls’ TS2 event Libby Cooper finished in 23 mins 55 secs with Grace Sinclair not far behind in 26 mins 43 secs. In the boys’ TS3 event William Swindlehurst completed the challenge in just 31 mins 13 secs.

Four junior athletes represented the club at Mallory Park motor racing circuit in Leicestershire. Robert Alcock and Libby Cooper competed in the TS2 races (200m swim, 6km bike, 1.2km run), recording times of 26 mins 55 secs and 28 mins 42 secs respectively.