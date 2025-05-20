Mansfield Swimming Club storm to victory at Memorial Open Meet

Mansfield Swimming Club delivered a phenomenal team performance at the Allen Urch MBE Memorial Open Meet on Sunday, delivering a display of excellence, energy, and club unity throughout the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at Alfreton Leisure Centre and hosted by Sutton Swimming Club, this well-loved annual event brought together swimmers from across the region — and MSC came out on top in style as Top Visiting Club – and by a good few lengths.

With a huge team effort, MSC finished 180 points clear of the next best club in the position points standings — a reflection of the consistency and class shown across the meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MSC swimmers brought home an incredible 136 individual medals with 47 golds, 24 silvers, 28 bronze.

Mansfield Swimming Club medal winners at the Memorial Open Meet.

They also had 34 strong swims just outside the medals, many of them Pbs.

Their relay teams were also in great form, winning five golds, three silvers and a bronze.

A club spokesperson said: “Special mentions must also go to Zara who finished an incredible second place in the Top Female standings despite a broken finger, while MSC was incredibly well represented across the Top Male rankings too, with Lewes, Max, Riley, and Noah all finishing inside the Top 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We couldn’t be prouder of the way our swimmers represented the club — from medallists to first-timers, every swimmer gave their all.

“The support poolside, the commitment in the pool, and the unity on poolside made this a meet to remember.

“A huge thank you to our coaches, volunteers, and the fantastic team at Sutton-in-Ashfield SC for a well-run and meaningful event in memory of Allen Urch MBE.”

The previous weekend, the club undertook a Sponsored Swimathon Challenge — and the results were nothing short of extraordinary!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 48 swimmers of all ages taking part, the challenge was simple in theory but mighty in scale: swim as many lengths as possible within a two-hour window to collectively cover 70,000 metres — the equivalent of swimming the English Channel to France and back.

Not only did the swimmers rise to the occasion — they absolutely smashed it.

Together, they swam a phenomenal 204,850 metres — almost three times the original target, and a true demonstration of what teamwork, determination, and club spirit can achieve.