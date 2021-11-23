Mansfield swimmers impress at Major Oak meet
Mansfield Swimming Club hosted the recent Major Oak meet as swimmers descended from all over the country.
Club members Charlotte Angell, Charlotte Baguley, Jessica Ball, Mason Brown, Brodie Butlin, Harry Cummings, Joby Evans, Freya Gibbons, Evie-Rose Hatton, Sophie Kotrikova, Jamie Love, Daniel Mason, Riley Matthews, Lewis Meade, Amelie Monger, Lewes Shorthose, Poppy Shorthose, Alfie Silver, Liam Smith, Isabelle Spencer, Daisy Stirland all bagged podium places.
Alfie Silver was the winner of the 14/over skins event.
The event saw 42 swimmers compete from the club with 182 personal bests and 231 swims.
A club spokesman said: “It was great to see all of our swimmers, including those that swam for the first time at a competition, taking part in the Major Oak event and achieving so much.
"Congratulations to those that achieved their first Notts ASA county qualification times for 2022.”