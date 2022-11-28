Recently crowned England Athletics East Midlands regional coach of the year Martin White used the event to see how training is going for the group as they look for a successful 2023 season.

U20 Josh Yanney put in a stunning performance over 60 metres recording 7.12 for the distance to win his heat and run the fastest time of the meeting, he followed up with an equally impressive 16.91 seconds.

Ethan Williams will be looking for a big 2023 as a top end U15 and he put in a fantastic double winning both the 60 metres in 7.94 and the Long Jump in 5.26 metres.

U20 Josh Yanney - fastest time of the meeting.

Not to be outdone first year U13 and brother Ewan Williams was equally impressive over 60m winning his heat in 8.94.

Another pair of brothers who impressed were U20 Oliver and U17 Nathan Salmon. Both did three events - the Triple Jump, 60 and 150m.

Oliver won the Triple Jump with 12.15m and recorded 7.46 and 17.25 for the sprints with Nathan 10.22 for the Triple Jump and 7.89 and 19.26 for the sprints.

Matt Young opened with his winter with 7.73 for 60 and 17.87 for 150, with coach Martin showing he competes to a high standard as he recorded 7.99 and 18.90 for the sprint double.

Junior sprints coach Donna Aplin recorded 8.91 and 21.72 with Katie Biggs clocking 8.75 for 60 21.68 for 150 with Ava Casterton 9.17 and 21.62.

Amelia Arbon raced over 600, recording 1.52.38 and 5.66m for the Shot.

On the roads Mansfield had athletes at the Clowne Half Marathon, the Doncaster City 10K, the Heanor Pudding 10K and the Gainsborough 10K.

Neil Halstead was the first Harrier back at Clowne, recording 1.43.03 for 155th, closely followed by Andy Longmead 1.43.05 placing 162nd.

Sandra Baguley placed 353rd with 1.57.52, Emma Mason in her first Half 468th with 2.05.36 and Shaun Arrowsmith 469th 2.04.32.

Gary Berzins was the sole Mansfield athlete at Gainsborough showing a welcome return to form as he crossed the finish line in 37.03.

Confirming his recent good form, Adam Wright had a terrific run at Heanor, placing fifth in 36.14 with Dave Savage also ducking under the 40 minute barrier, placing 21st with 39.49.

On the tough Heanor course Fraser Bain had a strong run for 26th in 41.06, Claire Croll ran strongly to record 49.06 for 120th and Maddy Collinge 325th with 58.13.

At Doncaster Dave Savage ran a tremendous PB to record 36.49 a full three minutes faster than his run at Heanor.

The clubs Juniors made the short trip to the Oak Tree Centre to compete in the first of this winter's Nottinghamshire Sportshall League where the team placed a very pleasing third.

A dominant performance saw the U13 girls win the age category after a string of excellent performances.

There were strong performances from Scarlett Jane, Freya Martin, Sophie Peet and Florence Kenny with the four athletes combining to take the relay win.

Further terrific performances were put in by Maya Bonser, Charlotte Marshall, Isla Jones and Poppy Ward.

Two boys competed for the team with Chris Nixon scoring well in the U11 age group and Rowan Tomsett the U13 boys, and three scoring girls in the U15 age group with Phoebe Butler, Grace Sinclair and Lily Ward all performing well.

